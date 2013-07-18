Dr. Weaver Share New Book with National and Local Media on Hair Loss & Baldness

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- This July in Houston, M3 New Media an Online Digital PR firm that works with authors will be featuring Dr. Weaver on their Web properties that target customers for lifestyle, wellness, healthy living and fitness. Michael D. Butler says, "Our team is making a trip to Katy/Houston TX to interview Dr. Weaver because as Dr. Weaver says, 'a disproportionate number of African American women are dealing with premature hair loss." Butler went on to say, "We are confident this book will become a best-seller with Dr. Weaver's decades of practical and medical experience in treating patients and the fact it's written in a manner the average person can use the practical tips and suggestions in the book to see long-term and positive results."



About Dr. Seymour Weaver

Dr. Weaver is board certified in dermatology and a member of many medical organizations (American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Liposuction Surgery, Houston Dermatological Society, National Medical Association, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association) and is specifically recognized for his expertise in anti-aging dermatology, treating hairloss and scalp disorders, dermatological laser procedures with capabilities to treat skin of every color, and surgical and non-surgical body shaping procedures.



He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County/USC medical center and dermatology training at Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Center in Los Angeles. He also studied tropical dermatology in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta National Hospital.



For more information, please visit http://http://www.drwdermatology.com/ and http://BlackHairLossGuide.com



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