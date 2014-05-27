Cypress, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- The Laser and Skin Surgery Center of New York warmly welcomed Dr. Robert A. Weiss, a world-renowned Leg Vein Specialist and Cosmetic Dermatologist, as he joined the team of well-known leading dermatologists to improve treatments to varicose veins.



Aiming to ensure the accuracy in his diagnosis and treatment, Dr. Weiss was regarded for helping to acquire new methods of non-invasive varicose vein treatments, lasers for blood vessels and other new methods with the aid of lasers and light sources. Compassionate internist and gastroenterologist, Dr. Weiss was looking forward to providing the highest quality of varicose and spider vein treatments and cosmetic dermatology. He added that patients of varicose veins (and spider veins) deserve to receive the appropriate dermatological operations.



What are those varicose veins?



Varicose veins, which are commonly referred to the veins of the legs (although it can occur elsewhere), are tortuous or twisted, enlarged veins near the surface of the skin. They are usually not serious, but they can sometimes lead to other problems.



Normally, varicose veins are caused by weakened valves and veins of legs. The blood flowing from legs toward the heart are coming from one-way valves in veins. When these valves became dysfunctional, blood collects in legs and pressure builds up. Then, varicose veins come out, veins become weak, large and twisted.



In industrialized countries, more than 30% of women and almost 10% of men consulted venous signs and symptoms of legs. If both parents have varicose veins, chances to develop the disease are close to 90%.



Furthermore, a study published in the Archives of Dermatology discussed the laser therapy being the latest and less-invasive operation for bulging and uncomfortable varicose veins. Laser therapy appeared to work about like the standard surgery to remove damaged vessels.



What does the laser do?



The laser is another option for varicose veins treatment and a good alternative to surgical stripping. It closes the vein permanently by transferring the laser energy inside the vein. It is far better than the usual surgical operation, fishing the vein and tearing it away from its side branches, which is the standard of care for decades. Moreover, laser is not only less invasive, it also provides much better long term results, much less recurrence of varicose veins less than 7% at two years.



About Vein And Medical Care, PLLC

Vein and Medical Care provides state of the art diagnosis and treatment in vein disease and health related issues. They offer a combination of medicine, ultrasound technology, laser physic, electrical and computer engineering, and surgical expertise; Dr. Chieu Nguyen brings an unparalleled background in all of these fields. Their patients receive top- quality treatments. They make patients’ varicose vein, spider veins, leg pain, swollen legs, restless legs, chronic venous insufficiency and other health issues a thing of the past.