Dr. William W. Yotis Announces Diverse Range of Medical Microbiology Books for MD Students and Teachers.

With over half a century’s worth of experience in the Medical Microbiology and Immunology fields, Dr. Yotis’ books impart the experience and knowledge that students require to succeed. Written to provide relevant, concise and up-to-date information, each text is presented in an easy-to-digest formant, perfect for students and those in rotation who require ‘dip-in’ information on-demand.



“The texts apply to more than just straight medical school,” Says Dr. Yotis, who wrote his books over a twenty three year period.



He continues, “They are proving invaluable for those coming into contact with National Boards, local or State qualifying exams and for those who are active in the hands-on medical world.”



Synopsis of Titles



FUNDAMENTALS OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY & IMMUNOLOGY: To remain within bounds that are suitable with the time students and allied health professionals can devote to medical microbiology and immunology this book emphasizes the fundamental principles and facts considered essential to the understanding of medical microbiology and immunology. The well-crafted, and valuable teaching guide includes 6 informative chapters: 1. Basic Microbiology of infectious Agents. 2. Medical Immunology. 3. Medical Bacteriology. 4. Medical Virology. 5. Medical Mycology. 6. Medical Parasitology.



RELEVANT EXAMINATIONS & ANSWERS FOR MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY & IMMUNOLOGY: The abundance of novel findings in microbiology presents problems in determining what one has to know to pass a qualifying examination in medical microbiology. The book indicated on this page attempts to answer this need. The questions and answers emphasize important clinical and fundamental principles and attempt to guide a health science student, teacher or professional on what is required to know to perform well on a medical microbiology and immunology qualifying examination.



PROBLEM SOLVING EXERCISES FOR MICROBIOLOGY AND IMMUNOLOGICAL DISEASES: Currently in many medical microbiology and immunology courses the laboratory portion of the course, or even lectures have been replaced by problem solving exercises. The response of the students to these course changes has been enthusiastic. However, the preparation of well written problem solving exercises is demanding and time consuming. The goal of this book is to address this recent trend. In contrast to other publications on clinical problem solving drills this most recent text does not restrict itself to topics pertaining only to diagnosis, transmission, treatment and control of microbiological diseases. That is this book focuses attention also on the pathogenesis, nature of host response, and special features of the etiological agent for not only microbiological but also immunological diseases.



About the Author: William W. Yotis

William W. Yotis received his Ph. D degree from Northwestern University. He has been teaching Medical Microbiology and Immunology for 50 years. Currently he is Professor Emeritus of Microbiology and Immunology at Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine, and Professor of Molecular Medicine at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine.



He was appointed Visiting, Scientist at the Argonne National Laboratory, MIT, and the University of Athens Medical School. Dr Yotis served on the Editorial Board of two prestigious journals known as Infection and Immunity and Applied & Environmental Microbiology published by the American Society of Microbiology.



He authored 5 Microbiology & Immunology books for the reputable Mcgraw-Hill Publishing Company, and has written over 70 full length, original, scientific research articles.