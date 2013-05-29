Dr Wolf Reveals the Truth About Facelift Surgery in Dayton Ohio

Dayton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Recently interviewed on television about facelift procedures, Dr Wolf revealed that many practitioners are still using outmoded methods of delivering results that come with increased risk and more obvious scarring than what is necessary. For his own surgeries, he is able to use local anesthetic to perform an advanced MAC procedure that is more effective, faster, and less dangerous than most active procedures today.



During the interview, Dr. Wolf described how the incision line in his procedure is concealed within the hairline, and the change of angle of the incision makes the result feel much more natural than previous techniques. The procedure is now also commonly combined with eyelid surgery, chemical peels and microdermabrasion to create a full spectrum facial rejuvenation while retaining the natural features and contours of the individual’s face.



The new procedure is at the very forefront of Facelift Surgery in Dayton, and Dr. Wolf urged those seeking treatment to avoid outdated surgical options disguised as discount surgery, as the drawbacks can last a lifetime and appear far more unnatural. The interview segment showed before and after photos of both procedures to ensure that viewers could see the difference for themselves.



A spokesperson for Dr. Wolf explained, “Dr Wolf has become a well respected authority on Facelift Surgery in Dayton, Ohio, appearing several times on local television to discuss other cosmetic treatments including laser liposuction and vein therapy to reduce the appearance of unflattering physical attributes. The recent interview was an excellent testimony to his expertise, as he clearly outlined the differences between high quality modern and outmoded procedures, and gave pertinent, useful consumer advice to anyone watching who may have been considering a facelift. Dr. Wolf regularly conducts both surgical and non surgical procedures, and consults with interested patients by appointment.”



About Dr. Wolf

Dr. Wolf is a board certified phlebologist and cosmetic surgeon practicing laser vein therapy in Dayton Ohio. He has received personal training from industry leaders within the cosmetic surgery and phlebology fields while incorporating these teaching and techniques into his treatments for spider veins and varicose veins. Dr. Wolf has performed safe and effective surgical and non-surgical procedures in Vandalia, West Alexandria and Centerville, since 1989. For more information, please visit: http://www.advancedthera.com/