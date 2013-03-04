Dr Wong Yoke Meng: A Renowned Medical Specialist and Public Speaker

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- For more than three decades, Dr Wong Yoke Meng has been in the clinical field as a medical specialist. He specializes in Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) and he has become an authority in his own right. Moreover, Dr. Wong has acquired an undergraduate education in the field of medicine and surgery from the National University in Singapore.



With Dr. Wong’s competent clinical experience, he became a guest speaker in National University in Singapore. His lecture generally covers his area of specialization. Furthermore, he is a medical consultant of the Obstetrics and Gynecology in KK Hospital for women and children.



Dr Wong Yoke Meng is a well acclaimed doctor because of his thirty years in the medical field. He is known for his quality medical care and individualized attention to every patient. He is committed in providing a healthy lifestyle to both men and women. Likewise, he is driven by his firm commitment to provide the public with a holistic treatment.



Dr. Wongs’s medical experience has taught him to be concerned of the general well-being of his patients. Not like any other doctors, Dr. Wong does not only focus on the health of his patients but he also give importance to their physical appearance. This is clearly evident with his anti-aging medicine which he includes in managing his patients. Majority of the patients have age-related manifestations such as menopause (common condition in women), andropause, and peri-menopausal situation. Although it is hard to treat the aforementioned conditions, Dr. Wong has been triumphant in providing care to his patients. His tremendous success can be attributed to his proposal to include hormone replacement remedies in his medical procedures.



Not only a medical specialist equipped with commendable years of experience and highly-praised by many, Dr Wong Yoke Meng is also a much-admired public speaker. He voices out openly the issue of the significance of anti-aging medicine in relation to the management of health complications due to old age. He has gone as a guest speaker about the matter in international forums like the International Conference of the Association of Anti-Aging Medicine. Hence, Dr. Wong is not merely a highly experienced and distinguished medical professional but he is also a doctor who is deeply concerned with patient’s health.



