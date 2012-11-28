Dr Wong Yoke Meng a Specialist Obstetrician and Gynecologist

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- Dr. Wong Yoke Meng a known obstetrician and gynecologist, as a specialist in this field has been in practice for more than 30 years. The medical specialist graduated from the national university of Singapore (NUS) with a bachelor's degree in medicine and surgery.



Dr Wong then had a subsequent specialization in obstetrician and gynecology. He has been a medical practitioner at the national university hospital as a lecturer and also worked as a consultant in OBGYN at KK Hospital for women and children then later joined private practice.



About Dr. Wong Yoke Meng 30 years experience

Dr Womg has during his many years of private medical practice supported and helped many women attain recommended medical and health performance in their lives. The doctor has a strong belief that in medical practice every patient should acquire holistic treatment and this should not be limited to the incorporation of anti- aging medicine into the practice. This benefit his patients not only through overall health improvement but also through their appealing appearances.



The doctor has a wealth of experience in handling and treating both men and women having been in the practice for not less than thirty years. Most of the patients that he has managed suffer from andropause, peri-menopause and the very inevitable menopause condition. This has been possible through the use of bio-identical hormone replacement and being able to rekindle the sparkle in their lives. This has been nothing less of the best medical attention that any other patient expects from a specialist, just the top most medical care that can ever be. And this is the kind that his patients have been able to get.



Dr Wong Yoke Meng the celebrated public speaker



Other than medical practice Dr Wong is a celebrated speaker in his field of specialization and practice. He is prominent in speaking on topics related to anti-aging medicine. Anti-aging technology is a greater part of his medical practice; therefore the doctor is a great advocate for this technology and its incorporation in medical practice. He has participated as an invited speaker in many international conferences including the great association of ant-aging medicine.



Dr. Wong is an authority in his field of specialization (OBGYN) and even in the area of anti-aging medicine and his practice always centers on the well being of his patients both in general health and the patient's appearance.



For further information contact http://www.drwongyokemeng.com



CONTACT:

Dr. Wong yoke meng

Email: dr@drwongyokemeng.com

Website: http:/www.drwongyokemeng.com