Dr Wong Yoke Meng Hailed as a Celebrated Public Speaker in OBGYN

Jakarta, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- The medical specialist, Dr Wong Yoke Meng in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology has great experience in this field. This doctor who is a graduate of the National University of Singapore acquired his bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery and then specialized in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology.



In his long service in the medical field of not less than thirty years, Dr Wong first practiced medicine at the National University Hospital of Singapore as a lecturer and also served as a consultant obstetrician and gynecology in KK hospital for women and children. Dr Wong then later joined private practice where he is currently in.



"I have great concern and commitment to helping women and children attain holistic life", said Dr Wong who is also celebrating his more than thirty years of private medical practice.This has been through the provision of desired level of medical health care and general functionality. The doctor’s strong and unmovable belief that every one of his patients is entitled to wholesome treatment has been his driving force in the practice.



Dr Wong Yoke Meng medical practice in Singapore has been very unique in that, he incorporates anti-aging medicine in his medical practice in order to offer his patients a holistic experience. Just like none other in the medical practice, his patients have been able to have a remarkable health experience and recovery periods associated with the re-sparkling of the general appearance of a young and a pleasing outlook.



Dr Wong can be termed as a great influence and authority in the medical practice due to his great wealth of experience and expertise and this can be seen through the management of his patients. The doctor has had the opportunity to handle both men and women most of whom have had conditions like peri-menopause, andropause and also menopause in lady patients.



The great success in management of Dr Wong's patients has been as a result of the use a hormone replacement procedure. This practice involves the use of bio-identical hormones this has had a great impact in the restoration of patients youthful looks.



Dr Wong Yoke Meng is not only greatly committed in offering his patient wholesome healthy but also very involved in public speaking in the field of anti-aging medicine. The doctor has been very vocal in international forums and conventions advocating for the incorporation of anti-aging medicine in daily medical practice.



For further information contact http://www.drwongyokemeng.com/



CLINIQUE SUISSE

Wisma Kyoei Prince, 6th Floor

Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 3

Jakarta 10220

T: 021-5790 5890

F: 021-5790 5891

http://www.cliniquesuisse.co.id



MEDIA CONTACT

Dr Wong Yoke Meng

Anti Aging Advisor

E-mail: dr@drwongyokemeng.com

Website: http://www.drwongyokemeng.com/