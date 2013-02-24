Dr Wong Yoke Meng Hailed as Specialist in Obstetrician and Gynaecology

Jakarta, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2013 -- Dr Wong Yoke Meng who is currently in private medical practice is a specialist in the field of obstetrician and gynecology. He has been in the medical practice for more than thirty years, providing patients with wholesome medical care.



This celebrated medical practitioner has his specialization in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology. His undergraduate qualification is in medicine and surgery from the National University of Singapore.



Besides his academic qualifications and specialization Dr Wong has great experience in medical practice and specifically in the private practice which he is currently doing. His medical career began as a practitioner in the National University Hospital of Singapore. During this time Dr Wong held a lecturer’s position and also worked as an obstetrician and gynecology medical consultant in the KK hospital for children and women before he joined the private practice.



"I spent most of my medical practice career in private, which is a total of almost thirty years", said Dr Wong Yoke Meng .This period has been associated with high medical care and personalized attention to all his patients. During this period the doctor has had a great commitment in ensuring that both children and women attain adequate health and a healthy lifestyle. His practice is driven by his great desire in ensuring that all of his patients acquire holistic medical attention.



Dr Wong has seen great success in his medical practice as a result of his incorporation of anti-aging medicine in the management of his patient. Through use of bio- hormone replacement he has been able to successfully manage age related complications like menopause condition in women, andropause and also peri-menopause condition among others effectively. This has made it possible to restore his patient’s well being and life sparkle. This is because the doctor believes that the external appearance of his patients plays a critical role in the overall management of patients.



Being a specialist in his field and his success in the incorporation of anti- aging remedies in the patient’s management, Dr Wong has risen to a highly celebrated public speaker in the area of anti-aging medicine. He has been involved in international forums and conferences advocating for the incorporation of anti-aging medicine, as a procedure in medical practice.



Medical attention offered by Dr Wong Yoke Meng is always a remarkable and memorable experience.



