Dr. Zochowski Is Now a New Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon in Columbus, Ohio

Westerville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- As of December 2012, the Columbus, OH area has a new Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon. The American Board of Plastic Surgery made its announcement naming Dr. Christopher Zochowski a diplomat of the American Board of Plastic Surgery.



Dr. Zochowski is now a board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in plastic surgery, hand surgery, breast augmentation, reconstructive breast surgery, reconstructive surgery, peripheral nerve surgery, body contouring, fat injections, cosmetic procedures, and fillers. He is a highly skilled surgeon with an aesthetic eye and artistic nature. He is superbly trained having attended medical school at the University of Cincinnati’s College of Medicine. Then he completed his internship in General Surgery and his residency in Plastic Surgery at Case Western Reserve prior to becoming certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He is an exceptionally qualified plastic surgeon that will continue to beautify and rejuvenate his patients in Columbus, New Albany, Westerville, Worthington, and all areas of Central Ohio.



Dr. Zochowski had special training in the surgical treatment of migraine headaches. He is excited to introduce central Ohio to this revolutionary migraine surgery, and he is very proud to be one of the first surgeons trained in this technique worldwide. This is not simply injecting Botox for migraine relief, but a specific surgical procedure that permanently reduces the occurrence of migraine headaches.



As the newest board certified plastic surgeon at the Ohio Plastic Surgery Specialists in Westerville, Ohio, Dr. Zochowski brings a fresh perspective to the office and to his patients in the Columbus, Ohio area. He is well-trained and highly-skilled in the most advanced techniques in plastic surgery including endoscopic and short scar approaches to facial surgery, fat grafting to the face and body, and three-dimensional body sculpting and contouring. To stay at the top of his game and to provide the results that he and his patients in Ohio demand, Dr. Zochowski regularly attends the most prestigious and sophisticated plastic surgery trainings and symposiums in the country and is up-to-date in all areas of plastic surgery.



Congratulations again to Dr. Christopher Zochowski, who is now a Columbus, Ohio board-certified plastic surgeon.



