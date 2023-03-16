DRaaS Market Size to Be Worth Around $23.5 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2023 -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global DRaaS Market size is estimated to grow from USD 8.8 billion in 2022 to USD 23.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.6% during the forecast period.



The DRaaS market is fuelled by the compelling need to lower TCO, save time, and allow IT teams to shift focus to higher-value tasks. Moreover, the increased need for business continuity across SMEs plays a key role in driving the growth of the DRaaS market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "DRaaS Market"

248 - Tables

46 - Figures

240 - Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=962



By Service Type, the backup & restore segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The backup & restore segment is estimated to account for the largest market share among service types. Backup is the process of copying data in cloud computing environments, while restore refers to the restoration of deleted or damaged files from storage media in the event of disasters. Backup & restore services offer various benefits to enterprises, including increased agility, data retention, lower costs, faster deployments, and improved data protection.



By Organization Size, the SMEs segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to have a higher CAGR growth during the forecast period. Organizations with less than 1,000 employees are categorized as SMEs. SMEs generally face critical challenges in the form of capital, skills, and scalability. To overcome these issues, SMEs adopt the pay-as-you-go model to ensure they are not tied to contracts that have tedious provisions. The pay-as-you-go payment model also provides SMEs a great deal of service scalability.



By Region, North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



North America is expected to hold the largest share in the DRaaS market. North America is the most mature market in terms of DRaaS adoption due to various factors such as the well-developed economy, penetration and adoption of innovative technologies, and increased competitiveness. The market in this region is already at a mature stage, and therefore, it is expected to witness slower growth compared to other regions. The presence of most of the top market vendors such as Microsoft, IBM, VMware, AWS, and Sungard AS also plays a vital role in the growth of the North American DRaaS market.



Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=962



Market Players



Major vendors in the DRaaS market include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), VMware (US), AWS (US), Sungard AS (US), iland (US), Recovery Point (US), InterVision (US), TierPoint (US), and Infrascale (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/recovery-as-a-service-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/recovery-as-a-service.asp