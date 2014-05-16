Draft Check Printing Software Is Now Available from Halfpricesoft.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Printing draft check and collecting payment via phone, fax in house should not be a headache for small businesses any more. Check printing software developer, Halfpricesoft.com announces a new check draft printing software called ezCheckDraft in response to customers’ requests for the easy-to-use bulk draft check software. Designed with user’s needs in mind, ezCheckDraft software is straight-forward and user-friendly. A key attraction is that it’s so easy-to-use, that business owners and managers without an accounting background can download, setup software, and print checks in minutes.



"Business owners should spend their time running their business, not learning software," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “That's why we engineered ezCheckDraft so that anyone that knows how to point and click with a computer mouse can run it."



ezCheckDraft check writer is compatible with Apply MAC and Windows 8.1, 8, 7, Vista and XP systems without internet connection. New users can download and try this software at no obligation at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/bank-draft/check-draft-software-download.asp. Developers believe this software will help businesses received payments via phone, fax and internet quickly and easily.



The main features include:



- Print pre-approved draft check to receive payment via phone, email, fax and online quickly



- Support unlimited payers with no extra charge



- Support unlimited payees with no extra charge



- Write an unlimited number of checks



- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background



- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used



- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks



- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click



- Export and import of check data



Priced at just $59, this check draft software is affordable for any business. To learn more about ezCheckDraft check writing software, customers can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/bank-draft/check-draft-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.



Contact Information

Halfpricesoft.com 3801 Springhurst blvd, ste 207 Louisville, KY 40241 USA

contact@halfpricesoft.com

Fax: (866) 909-6448

Http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp