DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit

On July 2, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against DraftKings Inc over alleged securities laws violations.



The plaintiff claimed that between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that SBTech had a history of unlawful operations, that accordingly, DraftKings' merger with SBTech exposed the Company to dealings in black-market gaming, that the foregoing increased the Company's regulatory and criminal risks with respect to these transactions, that as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenues were, in part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable, that accordingly, the benefits of the Business Combination were overstated, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On January 11, 2022, an amended complaint was filed.



