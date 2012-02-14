DraftServ Technologies Announces the World’s First Draught Beer Towers With a Built-in Apple iPad 2

Alpharetta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2012 -- DraftServ Technologies, LLC, a leading global provider of draught beer management and control services, announced today that it has installed its popular DraftMagik™ service at the newest Cheeky restaurant in the East Cobb area of Marietta, GA. What is especially unusual and unique about this installation is the use of the world’s first draught beer towers with built-in iPad 2 devices to help educate and allow Cheeky patrons to pour their own beer (known as PYOB) directly from their beer tables at this full-service Latin cuisine restaurant.



Cheeky founder and 24+ year restaurateur in the Atlanta area, Jose Hevia, is no stranger to beer and restaurant innovations. In late 2007, his first Cheeky store in Suwanee GA was the first location in the USA to offer patrons the ability to pour their own beer from beer tables. His second Cheeky store was also the first store to install his second-generation system, DraftMagik™, in March 2010. His latest innovation to enhance the patron experience is to install custom-made draught beer towers from Singapore that each has an Apple iPad 2 directly built into each one of them.



These specially designed draught beer towers are the brainchild of Stephen Sands, the Technical Manager and regional draught dispense specialist of 6 Drunk Men in Singapore. Sands collaborated closely with Hevia to design an industrial-looking three tap draught tower with patented Rototap rotary valve faucets from Ireland and a custom-fitted stainless steel enclosure box for the Apple iPad 2. These towers have now been installed on 10 stations (30 taps total) at Cheeky’s renowned granite high-top beer tables. The Apple iPad 2 devices are controlled and activated by the DraftMagik™ system from DraftServ Technologies.



Jerry Bucher, EVP of DraftServ Technologies LLC, commenting on this industry milestone of combining industry-leading beer dispensing equipment with the latest in draught management services stated, “We are proud to yet again be on the forefront of melding draught beer with responsible and controlled patron self-pouring in a way that better communicates and enhances the patron and store experience”. Bucher continues, “We have been using the Apple iPod Touch devices on tables for several years now as well as the Apple iPad and iPad 2 devices being used in conjunction with our RFID features on the now famous patron-poured Wall of Beer. But embedding the iPad 2 enclosure box with the draught beer tower was something we felt like needed to be done. Our client’s patrons will also enjoy the larger 9.7 inch form factor of the iPad 2 screen as well as our enhanced interactive touch screen interface”.



Global beer dispense industry guru Stephen Sands of 6 Drunk Men reiterates, “This project was a natural for us to build innovative and branded draught beer founts (beer tap towers), but after meeting Jose last year in Singapore and learning about all the capabilities of DraftMagik™ and its flexibility in working with all kinds of display devices, I instantly knew our joint effort would truly be a world’s first”. Sands goes on to say, “Jose’s Cheeky stores (www.eatatcheeky.com) are immensely popular because he thinks outside the box and provides delicious food at a value price point and his patrons love draught beer. He is the kind of client every vendor wants”.



As one of the original founders and still part owner of the almost 30 store Taco Mac chain of beer + wings casual restaurants in metro Atlanta GA and metro Charlotte NC, Jose Hevia comments, “These new draught beer towers with built-in Apple iPad 2 devices will continue to prove that Cheeky is committed to enhancing the patron experience. We even had DraftServ design special new screens that will take advantage of the larger screen and multi-touch capabilities of the iPad 2”. Hevia adds, “We cannot wait to see our patron’s faces when they start using these new towers for their pour your own beer (PYOB) sessions”.



About DraftServ™ Technologies:

DraftServ™ Technologies is the innovation leader in hosted draft beer management and control solutions. Using the SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) model, the system enhances the delivery, measurement and profitability of draft beer. Its flagship service, DraftMagik™, has captivated the hospitality industry globally with its Point-of-Pour™ concept of enhancing the patron’s dining and drinking experience by delivering the draught beer and interactive experience directly to beer tables or walls.