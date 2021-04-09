New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- The global Drag Reduction Agent Market research report added by Reports and Data is a comprehensive analysis of the latest trends and demands influencing the market growth. The report also covers a brief summary of the market values, analysis, market share, market size, industry statistics, market growth, top companies, market revenue, market valuation, and profit forecast. The report also covers the evolving competitive landscape and business strategies implemented by the major manufacturers of the market.



The global Drag Reduction Agent Market is valued at USD 930.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.04 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2%. The study segments the global DRA market based on product type, product, application, and end-use. The research takes a closer look at prominent driving factors responsible for this 10.2% CAGR. The study also analyses the market share of each region, company, and product. The report also presents constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, and Investment opportunities prevailing in the market.



This report on the Drag Reduction Agent Market offers an extensive analysis of the trends to estimate its growth in the near future. It provides historical analysis and evaluates the trends observed in the data gathered to speculate the growth in its size, share, demand, total earnings, and revenue



The report provides an assessment of the market status and outlook of the major regions of the market. It also covers product types, end user industries, applications, and key countries of the market. It also offers analysis of the top companies and analyzes the competitive hierarchy of the Drag Reduction Agent Market. The report further discusses in detail the strategic alliances formed by the key manufacturers such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and brand promotions and product launches. It also offers a complete overview of the businesses, expansion plans, product portfolio, revenue contribution, market share, production and manufacturing capacity, and their financial standings



The prominent players operating in the market include:

Baker Hughes, National Petroleum Corporation, Partow Ideh Pars., Oil Flux Americas, NuGenTec, Innospec, Lubrizol Specialty Products Inc., The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical, and Flowchem, among others.



The report broadly assesses the geographical terrain of the Drag Reduction Agent Market and segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report offers market analysis and significant information regarding the industry share and revenue share generated by each major region along with the drivers, demands, current and emerging trends, and presence of key players in the region.

Regional analysis of the Drag Reduction Agent Market include:

- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)



Drag Reduction Agent Market segmentation based on Product Types:

- High Viscosity Glue

- Low Viscosity Glue

- Rubber Latex



Drag Reduction Agent Market segmentation based on Application:

- Crude Oil

- Irrigation

- Blood Treatment

- Chemical Transportation

- Others



The report covers vital information about the market share of each product type, revenue growth rate of segment, and profit valuation. It also provides information on the key segments expected to account for a significant share of the market in the forecast period. The report covers predicted growth rate, market share, and expected product demand for each application and product type. Additional information about the industry analysis, price trends, and the marketing strategies that are expected to drive the revenue growth of the market.



Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Drag Reduction Agent Market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Drag Reduction Agent Market size

2.2 Latest Drag Reduction Agent Market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Drag Reduction Agent Market key players

3.2 Global Drag Reduction Agent Market size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Drag Reduction Agent Market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



