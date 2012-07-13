Dragon Medical Practice Edition Software Is Available from Computers Made Effective

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- For years, physicians and other medical personnel have used transcription as a way to keep accurate notes on their patients’ progress, test results, and medications. Historically, doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and other care providers would speak into a recorder, which would then be sent out in order for the recorded words to be transcribed by someone else.



One of the downsides of traditional transcription services is that it is very costly. In addition, there is typically a wait time for the transcribed reports to be returned to the medical professional.



A company has been getting a lot of attention lately for a speech recognition software solution called Dragon Medical Practice Edition that fits the needs of busy clinicians, and helps improve the entire process of making notes about patients.



Computers Made Effective is a speech recognition business based in Tampa, Florida. Since it opened 13 years ago, the company has focused on the speech recognition requirements of various professions, including medical practices, law firms, and people with disabilities.



As a Nuance Elite Partner for Dragon Medical Solutions, Computers Made Effective works with its clients to analyze their systems and software in order to help them get the best customized solutions for their medical offices. Generally speaking, practices with fewer than 25 physicians are ideal for the Dragon Medical Practice Edition speech recognition software.



As an article on the company’s website, 1st-Dragon.com, noted, Dragon Medical Practice Edition helps improve patient care efficiency.



“Dragon Medical Practice Edition offers virtually instant response time, saving clinicians valuable minutes in their day – no more waiting for transcribed reports or needing to type into their EHRs,” the article noted, adding that the software can also reduce the cost of transcription and documentation.



“Using speech recognition technology, clinicians dictate, edit medical records at the point of care, eliminating as much as $12,000 in annual transcription costs.”



Because the voice recognition software allows for increased accuracy and fewer transcription errors to correct, medical professionals are also able spend more time with their patients, which leads to both a better quality of care and increased patient satisfaction. In addition, a study by a Northeastern physician’s office found that using Dragon Medical Practice Edition along with an electronic health record led to each physician being reimbursed by $10,000 per year.



About Computers Made Effective

