Dragon Medical Practice Edition Website Dragon Medical HiTech Now Offers Info on Reimbursements

The helpful videos explain to viewers more about the Meaningful Use program, which was introduced by the government as part of the 2009 HIGHTECH Act. It is meant to be an incentive for physicians and other medical providers to prove “meaningful use” of a certified Electronic Health Record, or EHR device, and thus receive Medicaid or Medicare payments.



Although many people in the medical field are interested in taking part in this program, questions about how to go about it properly are very common. By posting the video to their site, HTH Engineering hopes to help medical professionals get the answers they are looking for.



As the video explains, Medicare providers can earn up to $44,000 over the next five years, and Medicaid providers can earn up to $64,000 during the same time frame. By using a certified EHR product like the Dragon Medical Practice Edition, medical providers can take part in the program.



“It is a pleasure for HTH Engineering, Inc. to offer this information about Meaningful Use and the HITECH Act,” an article on the company’s website said, adding that in the years between 1998 and 2008, the company has created and led the digital transcription and dictation industry, with innovative “firsts” and original products.



“We have enhanced the state-of-the-art in the dictation and transcription industry.”



The Dragon Medical Practice Edition, which is used by medical professionals across the country, is an EHR that can help decrease errors, improve physician decision making, and lower the cost of effective care. The product is meant to be used by doctors as well as nurses, nurse practitioners, therapists, physician assistants and other care providers. As information on the website noted, for practices with fewer than 25 physicians on staff, Dragon Medical Practice Edition is the only real-time speech recognition solution that meets the busy clinicians’ needs.



Anyone who is interested in learning more about Dragon Medical Practice Edition or the Meaningful Use and HITECH Act is welcome to visit the Dragon Medical HiTech website at any time. In addition to watching the new videos, visitors to the site can also read through in-depth article about the many products that are offered, as well as current news articles that pertain to the industry.



