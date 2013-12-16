Dragon Nest Europe - Level 60 Update & Christmas Special Gift

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Immediately there’ll be many new adventures for Dragon Nest Europe available. As been announced, the publisher Shanda Games International Europe has released the content update for the action RPG today. Besides, the players can look forward to the Christmas events and activities.



In order to prepare the characters for the new areas and nests, Dragon Nest Europe will organize two powerleveling events between the 11th December and 15th January. Depending on the characters’ level, additional experience points, weapons, armors, mounts, other equipments and also Dragon Nest gold can be earned or buy from igxe.com.



Highlights of the Level-60-Update:



The level cap will rise from 40 to 60

New area: Lotus Marsh

The second class specialization can be selected

Emerald Dragon Nest and four other nests

Four new dungeon areas

New chaosportal Padma



When a character reaches the maximum level, he’ll get DN gold instead of experience points.



Festive Events

Christmas is around the corner and Althea is preparing for the festival. The game world shines already in winter environment and puts the players in the Christmas atmosphere. Of course, the Christmas gift can’t be missed:



All players can look forward to an official Dragon Nest ringtone package. In addition to the theme music of the game including a version of the Christmas classic Jingle Bells is available.



In Christmas Login Event will every hero receive Christmas items everyday, which will assist him in his adventures with useful buffs?



But not all the anticipation of the celebration is good: The Orc Gim has taken the opportunity and stolen all the presents! He was dressed as Santa Orc! In order to save the Christmas, the players must find him and take the presents back. Of course if you solve the problem, you’ll be well paid, including massive Dragon Nest gold.



Article source: http://www.igxe.com/news/company-news-49097.html



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