Dragon Registrars Ltd. Provides Effective Structuring Advice Together with Low and Zero Tax Company Formation

Kirkland, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- In this world where nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes; a properly considered and implemented company structure can assist entrepreneurs to plan for the lowest possible taxes. Dragon Registrars Ltd is able to assist clients in structuring matters to ensure the lowest possible taxation. Dragon Registrars Ltd. can also assist its clients by forming and managing the low or zero tax companies required.



The services Dragon Registrars can provide include:



Structuring services, through which Dragon Registrars, as corporate tax advisors can assist companies in minimising their tax liabilities



Company formation and management services. This includes offshore company formation in low tax and zero tax jurisdictions.



Banking advice & consultancy services to assist clients in making the best choice of corporate bank account, and to introduce clients to the selected bank.



Book-keeping, accounting and audit services that may be carried out or managed by Dragon Registrars Ltd.



Re-domiciliation services for companies that are seeking to relocate from one jurisdiction to another



Virtual office services including both addresses and telephone numbers as appropriate.



Dragon Registrars Ltd is a management and corporate services company and its principals have considerable experience assisting clients in structuring their operations successfully. Furthermore, they welcome the opportunity to work with other professional advisors to enhance the scope of its services.



The packages offered by Dragon Registrars have been devised to provide a cost effective ‘all in one’ solution to suit the needs of different clients.



Dragon Registrars’ website: http://dragon-registrars.com not only gives information on jurisdictions and packages but also hints as how to structure operations efficiently. Information regarding zero tax and low tax jurisdiction is also provided, together with an FAQ section.



Dragon Registrars Ltd, through its associates, also acts as agents to a number of banks and can advise clients as to the best choice for corporate banking tailored to clients’ particular circumstances.



Contact details of Dragon Registrar are also available on the website.



For more information, please visit http://dragon-registrars.com/



Media Contact:

Name: Dragon Registrars Ltd.

Website: http://dragon-registrars.com/