Dragoneer Saga - Book 4 - "the Emerald Rider" - Cover Reveal

Norman, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- M.R. Mathias, author of the international bestselling Wardstone Trilogy, proudly presents the official cover for the fourth installment of the Dragoneer Saga. The Emerald Rider is scheduled for release in most formats June first, but may be available sooner at Amazon.



The Dragoneer Saga begins with The First Dragoneer, a 70 page novella that is free at Amazon and Wattpad ( under MRMathias) for almost any other app or e-reader. The series then continues on with The Royal Dragoneers which was a Locus Poll nominee in 2011 and is only .99 for Kindle all summer.



Mathias has created a great cast of characters... My favorite was Zah. She is a strong female, and she can kick some major butt. The other characters I loved were the dragons...seriously kept me on the edge of the seat.

The action is fast and furious, and the novel has the author's trademark twists on the traditional storyline and keeps one guessing where it will go... discovery and magic, written in the exuberant style of the author which is familiar from The Sword and the Dragon. It is a fun book that I heartily recommend.

An exciting step into a mythic world of awe-inspiring escapade, wild battles, exciting characters. Action is fast paced, satisfying in quantity and moves the reader at a brisk pace from page to page at a breathless tempo

Mathias is a master at characterization. The dragons are magnificent in the story. I also enjoyed the characters of Zah and Jenka. The plot is intricately woven with twists and turns that will keep the reader guessing. The story has a mythical quality. Fans of fantasy will not want to miss this one.

Three chapter sneak peak: http://www.wattpad.com/12227298-the-emerald-rider-3-chapter-sneak-preview



M.R. Mathias rose from unknown to award-winning, best-selling author at a pace most authors can only dream about. He is a prolific writer of epic fantasy novels, novellas, and short stories. Despite his busy writing, publishing, and promotional schedule Mathias continues to aid his fellow indie authors by posting about their books at Twitter and Facebook etc.



He shared his considerable knowledge of self-promotion in publishing The First Ten Steps. The book has become an important indie guide for navigating the often murky waters of using social media sites to get your eBook in front of avid readers.



Mathias has taken cross promotion to a new level in his "Indie Kindy" giveaways where he gives away a FREE Kindle Touch and or Kindle Fire loaded with independently published books. These events create a great deal of interest for the authors involved and to independently published books as a whole.



