Dragonfire Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Smokeless Fire Pit Bundle

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- Dragonfire is a US based entrepreneurial small business that creates and designs unique and affordable consumer products. The company has proudly announced that it has recently created a remarkable new smokeless fire pit that burns wood and creates an amazing new fire experience for its users. To introduce this wood burning smokeless fire pit to the world, Dragonfire has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and the company is welcoming generous support and backing.



"The wood-burning, smokeless fire pit can withstand high temperatures due to its steel material and heat resistant finish." Said the spokesperson of Dragonfire, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "It also features a lightweight design that makes it portable, and it has several other great features for backyard or outdoor uses." He added. The fire pit is perfect for camping, cabin, backyard, RV use, and tailgates.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/df-2021/dragonfire-smokeless-firepit-bundle and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. All funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production of this fire pit. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US $20,000 and the company is offering this fire pit as a reward for the backers with nationwide shipping across the United States. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Dragonfire

Dragonfire is a US based creative startup and it has proudly announced the creation of a remarkable new smokeless wood burning fire pit. In addition to its safety features, the fire pit is also lightweight, portable, and comes in handy in all kinds of outdoor activities. The company is currently raising funds for this project on Kickstarter and it is welcoming generous support.



