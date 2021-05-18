Dragonfire Studios Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its New Video Game

Athens, Greece -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2021 -- Dragonfire Studios has proudly announced the launch of an all-new video game titled Netghost. It is a crime drama visual novel with a mystery-driven story, and it is set to release in 2022 for Windows, Linux, Mac, Android, iOS and Steam. To introduce this game project to the world, Dragonfire Studios have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and they are welcoming generous support and backing. According to the creators, the game has taken inspiration from both Japanese and Western Media to offer the best of both worlds to the players.



"This game offers a branching storyline with several paths and endings and the ability for the player to change the course of the story by using the in-game email feature." Said the spokesperson of Dragonfire Studios, while introducing this game to the Kickstarter community. The central character is Ian Newfield, a reputable cyber security engineer who transforms into a cold-blooded criminal in his struggle to protect the company he works for and provide aid to his ailing, bedridden sister.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/dragonfirestudios/netghost and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 9,600



About Netghost

Netghost is a new game by Dragonfire Studios, a Europe based developer of English visual novels and games. Founded in September 2020, the studio took Netghost as its first project and a Crime Drama Visual Novel based game.



