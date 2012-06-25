Dragons' Den Reject Has the Last Laugh With His Popular Natox Anti Ageing Cream Reports Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- John Richardson is the brains behind the Natox anti ageing and anti wrinkle skin cream. He felt there was a need for an effective alternative to Botox, and he set about creating a skin cream that was made from natural organic ingredients and offered the same benefits.



Since he started selling this product online, it has continued to grow in popularity, and is now earning him in excess of £250,000 a month. However last year he actually tried to raise finance on the UK version of Dragons' Den, and was turned down by all 5 investors, which must now give him a certain amount of satisfaction.



This story is mentioned on Articate.com, and is actually featured on the same page as this comprehensive review of Natox.



According to this review, Natox, which has been endorsed by the beauty editor Sue Moxley and the international fashion designer Eric Way, reduces the appearance of lines and wrinkles, and leaves the skin feeling dramatically softer and smoother.



It is said to work in the same way as Botox in that it attacks the nerve endings and muscles that create facial lines and wrinkles. Plus unlike Botox, it has no side effects because all of the ingredients are natural and organic.



In the past there have been several entrepreneurs that have enjoyed great success after being turned down by the likes of Peter Jones, Theo Paphitis, Duncan Bannatyne and Deberah Meaden, and John Richardson is another person who now falls into that category.



Natox is currently sold in 15 countries around the world and it will soon be appearing on the shelves of Boots, one of the biggest high street retailers in the UK.



So the creator of the Natox anti ageing skin cream has had the last laugh because he gets to keep all of the profits for himself, and doesn't have to share them with any of the Dragon investors who turned him down.



