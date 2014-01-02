Dragons in Pieces: Action, Adventure & Sci-Fi Fuse in Compelling New Trilogy - Can Anyone Become a Superhero?

Worcester, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- While superheroes have long been a staple of the literary world, few books allow readers to witness a character obtaining such powers and learning to adapt to their newfound abilities. However, Lee French’s ‘Maze Beset Trilogy’ does exactly that – and with gusto.



‘Dragons in Pieces’ is the trilogy’s first volume; a bold narrative that readers won’t be forgetting anytime soon. For anyone who has ever dreamed of their own superpowers, it’s a powerful read.



Synopsis:



All Bobby wanted was a girl to come home to after a hard day of work. Like the last one said before she left, he was going exactly two places - no and where – and he was happy with that. But somebody had other plans for him.



A murder. The Terrorist Watch List. For what? Underage drinking? Things couldn't possibly get worse. Right? Oh yes, they could. A lot. He wouldn't believe superheroes were real if he wasn't one himself. Tiny robot dragons send him chasing his humanity and his future, on the trail to discovering his past and a place to call 'home'.



If he's lucky, maybe he can get a beer there.



As the author explains, the book straddles many genres and has been in development for a long time.



“This is a true melding of action, adventure and the much loved facets of Science Fiction. It’s a story that is both realistic and far enough from reality to allow readers to escape the grind of daily life. It was originally written for National Novel Writing Month in 2012, which I was lucky enough to win,” says French.



Continuing, “It’s fast paced and can be read quickly. I deliberately omitted any weighty or deep philosophical themes, to make the narrative accessible to as many people as possible. So far I have had great feedback from readers spanning all walks of life.”



In fact, since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Dragons In Pieces is a wonderful debut by an entertaining author. It examines the thought processes and emotions of people finding new skills of the most amazing type. The characters are extremely well written, the plot is compelling, and it was impossible to put down once I started it. I am looking forward to the next book!” says Gwenydd Ann Way, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Bobby E. Chapin was equally as impressed, adding, “Dragons in Pieces is an enjoyable book which takes an enjoyable twist on how persons of 'special' abilities would be treated. The characters were enjoyable with varied personalities that made it easy to care about them as individuals.”



Volume two, ‘Dragons in Chains’, is also available now. ‘Dragons in Flight’, the trilogy’s final installment, is currently in development and is scheduled for release in early 2014.



In the meantime, ‘Dragons in Pieces’ is available in the following formats:



Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Dragons-Pieces-Maze-Beset-French-ebook/dp/B00DP64G1U

Nook: http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/dragons-in-pieces-emily-french/1117007270



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://authorleefrench.wordpress.com.



About Lee French

Lee French lives in Worcester, MA with two kids, two mice, two bicycles, and too much stuff. She is an avid gamer and active member of the Myth-Weavers online RPG community, where she is known for her fondness for Angry Ninja Squirrels of Doom. In addition to spending much time there, she also trains year-round for the one-week of glorious madness that is RAGBRAI, has a nice flower garden with absolutely no lawn gnomes, and tries in vain every year to grow vegetables that don't get devoured by neighborhood wildlife.