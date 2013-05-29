Dragons of Thuisland: Emmye's Way - Compelling New Fantasy Series Explores Bold Affinity Between Humans & Dragons

Saint Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Across literature’s vast history, the works of Anne McCaffrey and Isaac Asimov are cherished for their pioneering science fiction, vivid dragon tales and their ability to allow readers to briefly escape the strains and stresses of the real world. As a huge fan of their work, author Jan Mertzman provides a nod to her idols and gives readers something new in her gripping new series of dragon fantasy fiction.



‘Dragons of Thuisland’ takes readers on a journey into the life of one woman with a much envied talent – the ability to telepathically communicate with dragons. The series’ first installment, ‘Emmye's Way’, is already gaining traction among an eclectic readership.



The synopsis is perhaps best summed up by ‘Sheri’, a reader who spoke very highly of the book’s narrative.



“The story is about a woman (Emmye) who can hear and talk to dragons. All of them. The only other people who can do so is the dragon's rider and he/she can only hear his particular dragon, no others. Through the dragons, Emmye hears about a plot to kill the king. Emmye has a 'pancat' which is a shapeshifter cat who can shift into a panther. There is a myth about a person who would be able to talk to all dragons and who would presage war. Emmye was left on a doorstep in infancy with a note that said ‘Hide Her Well,’”



As the author explains, Dragons of Thuisland also boasts a subtle ,yet powerful, romantic element.



“Emmye develops a romantic interest with an injured Gulearian dragonrider, Graeme. However, it isn’t steamy and the entire narrative is suitable for both young adults and readers of both sexes. While tipping my grateful hat to McCaffrey and Asimov, I also wanted to give readers something new,” says Mertzman.



Continuing, “There’s a big twist at the end of this first book, something readers are not expecting and something that truly makes the story a fusion of modern and historical fantasy. This twist will be explored and developed in subsequent volumes of the series.”



To date, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Mertzman is a captivating story teller, grabs you from the beginning painting a rich tapestry of characters and intrigue,” says Chip, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Bonnie Cronin, was equally as impressed. She commented that, “The writing is smooth and the story doesn't falter. I love the surprising twists to the story line. It's a delightful romp for anyone 10 to 100.”



With the book in high demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Dragons of Thuisland: Emmye's Way’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1198W2I



Back Cover Text: “A young woman of rare telepathic ability wanders on a journey of self-discovery with her exotic pancat in a land of dragons. After years of isolation and hiding, she finds her place in a world of sorrow and joy, safety and danger with the help of an injured dragonrider and his noble beast.”



About Jan Mertzman

Dragons of Thuisland: Emmye’s Way is the first book by Jan Mertzman. She would like to thank Anne McCaffrey and Isaac Asimov for the inspiration for this story.



Ms. Mertzman lives in the southeastern United States where she is joyfully tapping away at the next book in the series when she is not gardening, sewing, or spending time with her family.