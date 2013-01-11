Drain Repair Experts in Toronto Offering $99 Inspection

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Drain repair can be challenging, primarily because it’s difficult to know the extent of the problem without seeing it first. But Public Plumbing, which provides a variety of plumbing services in Toronto, uses the latest technology to identify the source of a plumbing issue. For the next 90 days, Public Plumbing will diagnose a drain problem using camera inspection for just $99.



Drain inspection, either with a camera alone or with a camera and closed-circuit TV, is one of the most important services Public Plumbing provides. The company’s drain repair service includes kitchen drain repair, shower and bath drain repair, washroom drain repair, French drain repair, storm drain repair, main drain repair and sewer line repair. Drain cleaning services include drain unclogging and unblocking, drain root removal, drain flushing and clean-out, drain snaking, drain power-jetting and sewer clean-out. The company also offers drain backup service and new drain installations.



Public Plumbing also provides emergency plumbing services. The company’s 24-hour plumbing emergency service is specifically designed to help residents of Toronto solve almost any plumbing or drain problem after hours, on holidays or in the middle of the night. The company understands the delicate nature of the situation and dispatches a team as soon as a customer calls. Once on location, skilled, trained technicians diagnose the problem fast and advise the customer on the best course of action, depending on the customer’s needs.



If a problem isn’t urgent, a customer may be able to find do-it-yourself help on the Plumber’s Blog section of the company website. There, readers will find tips on managing a leaky faucet, avoiding toilet backups, keeping their water heater in tip-top shape and unclogging shower and bathtub drains and kitchen and bathroom sinks. Readers also can learn more about how a drain camera works. In addition, readers can find out which factors to consider when choosing a bathtub, to make sure that the tub accommodates and compliments the way their house is designed.



About Public Plumbing

Public Plumbing is a leading drain and plumbing services provider in Greater Toronto Area. The company specializes in residential and commercial drain repairs and service, plumbing repairs and installations and basement waterproofing. The company has been in business for more than decade and has serviced hundreds of homes in Toronto. For more information, please visit http://toronto-plumber.com.