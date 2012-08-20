Drainage Grates and Shower Grates by SAS Drainage Solutions Now Available for Purchase

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- Stainless steel grates and drainage channels are becoming increasingly popular in homes and businesses for their numerous benefits, which include impact, fire, and heat resistance, a modern appearance, and long-term value.



Customers seeking modern drainage fixes that can withstand the test of time are consulting the experts at Sydney-based SAS Drainage Solutions. The stainless steel grates company is pleased to introduce their 316 grade stainless steel Drainage Grates and shower grates line that is perfect for both residential and commercial application.



SAS Drainage Solutions’ drainage grates and Shower Grates are available in 5 Grate Styles and three standard widths. The Australian shower grates corporation’s drainage solutions are made of high-quality, high performing 316 grade stainless steel, complete with a modern and stylish design. SAS Drainage Solutions’ competitively priced items made of 316 grade stainless steel have been referred to as “marine grade stainless steel” products because of their unique, high corrosion resistant properties.



In residential instances, SAS Drainage Solutions’ grates are most popularly used in balconies, driveways, pools, and showers, but food and beverage companies, hospitals, shopping centres, entertainment venues, and hotels are reaping the benefits of their effective drainage systems, as well.



For example, SAS Drainage Solutions’ shower grates drain water faster than a circular drain. An article on the company’s website explains that “a linear shower grate can also be used as a wet/dry barrier, eliminating the need for a shower door”—a great solution for people with disabilities who have trouble getting in and out of the shower. Additionally, installation is simple and tiling is a breeze, should a client need customisation done.



SAS Drainage Solutions offers custom designs for any client if their standard pieces do not meet their needs. The stainless steel grates manufacturer creates all of their goods in Australia, and anyone interested in becoming a wholesaler of SAS Drainage Solutions’ products is encouraged to contact them through the form available on the website.



About SAS Drainage Solutions

SAS Drainage Solutions is an Australian owned and operated company based in Sydney. They supply a range of stunning, high-quality, 316 grade stainless steel Drainage Grates and Shower Grates—all of which meet the highest of standards, provide superior anti-corrosion and durability, and are a cost effective, long-term solution. All of SAS Drainage Solutions’ products are manufactured in Sydney, and are suited for both commercial and residential application. For more information, please visit http://sasdrains.com.au/