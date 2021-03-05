Drake Digital Marketing Agency Announces Solutions to Grow Businesses

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- Drake Digital Marketing Agency has announced Marketing For CPAs solutions that can bring 21 new clients to accounting firms in a month.



Accounting firms today face intense competition when it comes to reaching out to their target audience. The key lies in high quality, consistent lead generation, which is exactly where solutions from Drake Digital Marketing Agency come into the picture.



The company has been in the business for over 15 years and understands its clients' specific needs. It also has a deep understanding of the market and being data-driven, it can offer the competitive edge to its clients.



Accounting businesses that want to benefit from the Marketing Accounting Services can start by booking a free lead generation consultation with the company. Drake Digital Marketing Agency will then work out a no-obligation, free lead generation strategy for the business.



The next stage is all about getting things done so that accounting firms get the results they are looking for. Drake Digital Marketing Agency develops high-converting landing pages and ads to attract prospective customers. These pages are then launched to garner maximum attention.



The results speak for themselves. Drake Digital Marketing Agency helps accounting firms convert high intent customers at a high close rate of 36% and 49%. The leads are generated in real time and delivered to clients via phone or mailbox so that they can act swiftly.



With 24 monthly leads generated on an average, accounting firms can expect 21 new clients in a month, and take their business to the next level.



About Drake Digital Marketing Agency

Spearheaded by JP Richards, who has over 15 years of experience in digital marketing, the company has brought over 500% ROI for clients and businesses.



URL: https://www.drakedigital.com/marketing-accounting-services/

https://www.drakedigital.com/marketing-for-cpas/

Phone: 1 (877) 567-5601

Address: 283 Danforth Avenue Suite 465, Toronto, Canada, M4K 1N2