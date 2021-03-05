Drake Digital Marketing Agency Unveils Top Quality Services

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- Drake Digital Marketing Agency has offered cutting edge solutions for Digital Marketing For Accounting Firms that help clients grow their business.



Today, around 86% consumers conduct online searches to find local businesses to suit their needs. They include accounting firms, which are a requirement for practically all businesses and individuals.



The specialized CPA Firm Marketing services offered by Drake Digital Marketing Agency are designed to make the mark with this target audience. It has a proven track record with 2nd Rank in Google for 'Accountant Lead Generation'.



Some of the highlights of the services offered by the company include high quality leads with a close rate of 36% and 49%. It assures accounting firms of consistently growing revenue. In fact, they can expect 21 new accounting clients in peak season.



Interestingly, the leads are delivered in real time via phone or securely through mailbox. As a result, accounting firms can make their moves on prospective clients quickly and close the deal.



Drake Digital Marketing Agency's proven Digital Marketing For Accounting Firms lead generation system generates leads at 1,641.2% + ROI. The leads are consistent and on an average of 24 per month. The high-conversion rate means accounting firms can draw around 10.2 new clients per month on an average.



The company has over 15 years of experience and has evolved over time. As it's completely data-driven, it can generate leads at a prolific rate with the intent of growing its clients' business. It also offers a 180-day 100% satisfaction guarantee to accounting firms, which can be rest assured that their business will grow manifold.



About Drake Digital Marketing Agency

Spearheaded by JP Richards, who has over 15 years of experience in digital marketing, the company has brought over 500% ROI for clients and businesses.



URL: https://www.drakedigital.com/digital-marketing-for-accounting-firms/,

https://www.drakedigital.com/cpa-firm-marketing/

Phone: 1 (877) 567-5601

Address: 283 Danforth Avenue Suite 465, Toronto, Canada, M4K 1N2