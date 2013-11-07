Drake Relocation Announces the Beginning of Their Long Distance Moving Same-Day Pick-Up Delivery Service

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Drake Relocation, a premier Pennsylvannia moving company, announced today the start of their Same-Day pick-up service. Customers in New England and beyond (MA, NH, RI, CT, VT, ME, NY, PA, DC, MD,) can contact us any time for a same day pick-up and have goods delivered on the day they choose by skilled PA Movers. Every long distance move will begin with assigning a relocation specialist to coordinate their pick up and delivery. All belongings are filed and numbered by a inventory list and furniture is expertly wrapped.



http://www.drakerelocation.com has also doubled its storage capacity, providing either short-term or long-term storage in order to facilitate the expectation for an increase in long distance moves.



According to economic statistics, home sales are seeing a modest increase and may to continue throughout 2014. With a likewise modest increase in jobs and a mobile work team, Drake Relocation is preparing for the expected uptick in long distance relocations.



When you need the best in long distance movers, call Pennsylvannias best moving company.



For Additional Information Visit the Website at: http://www.drakerelocation.com/



For Media Contact:

Jeremy Stockholm

215.839.3730

info@drakerelocation.com

http://www.drakerelocation.com/