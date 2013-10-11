Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Drake & Scull International PJSC (DSI) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Drake & Scull International PJSC (DSI) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Drake & Scull International PJSC' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Drake & Scull International PJSC (DSI) is a provider of design, engineering and construction services, based in the UAE. The company also offers industrial water and power contracting services, including design and construction of cooling systems, and other industrial facilities. DSI's civil contracting services include design and construction, supply and installation of equipment, and systems, operation and project management services. It caters the engineering, general contracting, rail, oil and gas, infrastructure development, and wastewater treatment sectors. In addition, it provides engineering procurement and construction (EPC) services for complex projects to private and public clients in the Middle East, Asia and North Africa. DSI is headquartered in Dubai, the UAE.



Companies Mentioned



Drake & Scull International PJSC



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