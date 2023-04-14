DRAM Module and Components Market Size, Share & Industry Report [2021-2027]

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2023 -- Global DRAM module and components market was valued at USD 94.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 110.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.



The key factors driving the growth of the DRAM module and components market include emergence of 5G technology, growth in demand for DRAM module and components in automotive sector, growth in adoption of high-end smartphones, and others.



Above 8GB memory segment to hold largest share of DRAM module and components market during the forecast period



Above 8GB memory segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the DRAM module and components market during the forecast period owing to the increasing applications of these DRAMs in resource-heavy applications, especially image or video processing (even 4K video), CAD, or 3D modeling and/or virtual machines. On top of that, video editing and other multimedia will be more effective with more DRAM. Having more than 8GB also comes in handy if the user makes extensive use of virtualization tools such as Microsoft Hyper-V or VMware Workstation, especially if multiple virtual machines are run simultaneously.



Automobiles industry in end-user industries segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The automobiles segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing applications of DRAM module and components in modern automotive for offering features such as infotainment, ADAS, telematics, and D-clusters (digital instrument clusters).



APAC to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



APAC holds the largest market share of the DRAM module and components market and is expected to retain its position as the largest during the forecast period due to the presence of countries such as China and South Korea in the region.



China is a key market for memory devices and continues to grow strongly due to their high demand in the mobile, automotive, and server markets, but it depends on other countries to fulfill its DRAM requirements. With the launch of "Made in China 2025" in 2015, the Chinese government, in partnership with private players, started investing billions of dollars in developing their local semiconductor industry aiming at bridging the gap between domestic production and consumption.



South Korea, on the other hand, is a leader in manufacturing mobile devices, servers, consumer electronics, computers, as well as DRAM module and components with the presence of companies such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) and SK Hynix (South Korea)—the top 2 companies for DRAM module and components worldwide. This is the main driving factor for growth in this country.



Key Market Players

Some of the key companies operating in the DRAM module and components market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), Nanya Technology Corporation (Taiwan), Winbond Electronics Corporation (Taiwan), Powerchip Technology Corporation (Taiwan), ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Ramaxel Technology (Shenzhen) Co, Ltd (China), Kingston Technology Corporation (US), SMART Modular Technologies (US), and so on.



