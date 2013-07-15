Drama City: Seductive New Novel by Larry Moon JR. Gives Captivating Insight Into Mind-Set of Drug Dealers

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- While Washington is famous for its unique architecture and political elite, a no-holds-barred new novel by Larry Moon JR. thrusts readers into the dark side of the city that few care to believe exists.



‘Drama City: A Devious Love Story’ lives up to its title with gusto. Satisfying the literary thirsts of crime, romance and street lit fans everywhere, the novel’s unconventional narrative and fusion of prose and poetry makes it totally unique within the marketplace.



Synopsis:



Tim Johnson was a convict who lived by the code of the streets "Death Before Dishonor". Life took a turn for the worst, leaving the test of survival at his feet. Cliff Porter and Daryl Jenkins are his faithful comrades who learned the ins and outs of the drug game, but when the game goes sour, they saw another side of Tim that could not be explained.



Tim crosses a thin line with his ex-fiance after she made a promise that she couldn't keep, leaving Tim alone in prison to survive as best he could.. Follow this illicit tale as lust, betrayal and loyalty conflicts and unfold in the city of drama, a..k.a. Drama City



In order to truly capture both the spirit of D.C. and those who illegally work its streets, the author diligently researched every facet of his narrative.



“Any vivid book requires heaps of background work. I completed many hours of intense research which gave me the leverage to implement the charisma and creative writing style demonstrated in Drama City. It is packed with suspense, action, mystery, and love,” says Moon.



Continuing, “The result is a novel that is also seductive. It’s packed with original poetry which the protagonist uses as motivational guides. It’s also very unpredictable; As soon as you think you know what's next, you are totally surprised by the next move!”



Reviews confirm the book’s unique nature.



“This book is jaw dropping! Drama City will keep your attention from start to finish. I love books with unpredictable endings. While reading Drama City...I thought that I would be able to figure out how the story was going to end...but this is not your ordinary Devious Love Story!!! After reading Drama City you will want more from this author!” says K. Doucoure, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Marquisha Kirklen also sang her praises, “This is a great book. The story was so real unlike other books I've read that were unbelievable. I can't wait to read part 2 to see how the story unfolds with Tim and Rhonda.”



‘Drama City: A Devious Love Story’, published by Ghetto Princess Publishing South, is available now: http://amzn.to/1atevnF



About the Author: Larry Moon Jr.

Larry Moon Jr. is a lifelong Washingtonian. He is a licensed Tour guide and currently Drive's commercial vehicles for chariots for hire. He is a Motivational speaker who specializes in helping Ex-Offenders adjust to returning to society. He is currently working on his second novel entitled "For the love of Honey."