Battle Creek, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Reading fantasy fiction is not only about escaping reality in the opinion of Tracy Falbe, a Michigan-based author of nine fantasy books.



“Fantasy fiction deals with big themes like good versus evil and making sacrifices to protect others. It gives readers a safe place to grapple with tough issues and imagine what it’s like to deal with life and death situations,” Falbe said.



This point was well articulated in the book The Storytelling Animal: How Stories Make Us Human by Jonathan Gottschall. His research validated her lifelong belief that fiction writing was important.



Gottschall reported on neuroscience studies about reading fiction that showed people’s brains light up like they are directly experiencing what they read. His point was that stories are fundamental to the human species because they are the primary tool for preparing the brain for what life might bring. The drama and excitement in fiction give people a safe place to engage with fears, ambitions, and hopes.



But Falbe believes even serious adventure can’t be all grim. “Epic fantasy has a lot of death and danger, but the conventions of the genre make it pleasurable too,” she said.



“Escapism and fun come from being able to fight the good fight with magic as well as physical, mental, and spiritual strengths,” Falbe added.



The author has been using fantasy writing as her creative outlet for 17 years. Her fictional adventures help her cope with the epic misery that afflicts the world. Themes that are explored throughout her stories are imperialism, slavery, religion, intolerance, child soldiers, and patriarchy.



For example, her novel New Religion, the third book of the Rys Rising series, opens with young men being abducted from a small village to serve a magical being that is waging a holy war to remake society. One young man named Khage becomes a supporting character in the large cast that portrays both sides in a clash of civilizations. His plight shows how heartless forces can twist decent young minds into violent aggressors.



In Falbe’s other series, The Rys Chronicles, the hero Dreibrand comes to see the evil of slavery. His journey throughout the fantasy series takes him from participating in imperial expansion and slave-taking to ruling a kingdom that is a haven for escaped slaves.



In Falbe’s most recent novel Werelord Thal: A Renaissance Werewolf Tale, she places her fantasy adventure into the historical setting of the 16th century Holy Roman Empire. Here she finds inspiration in witch hunting and its role as a form of social control in the horrific conflict between Protestantism and the Roman Church. The condemnation faced by the paranormal characters illustrates the themes of intolerance and social ostracism in the novel.



Falbe’s fans often describe her novels as difficult to put down. Five star reviews for her novels at retailer sites like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and iBooks have been very personally rewarding for the indie author who runs her own publishing company in Battle Creek, Michigan.



She produces her fiction in paperback, audiobook, and ebook formats. Free ebook samples are available at her web store Brave Luck Books.