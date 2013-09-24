Draper (Utah) Breaking News: "G3 Development" Respected COO, Adam Paul Green, Announces Morgan and Wallsburg Winner of Week 23 Social Media Professionalism MLM Award: Jeremy Reynolds (Xocai)

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- There are a lot of people tagging themselves as “Social Media Experts, Gurus or Certified Specialists.” Most of the people making these claims are individuals/organizations who offer “basic Social Media skill sets and copy methodologies” which, in the end, will get the wrong kind of connections, a lot of the wrong followers as well as a bad reputation in the marketplace. Just like in the Indiana Jones movie, one needs to “choose wisely” or they will perish from a Social Media perspective.



Communications is a system to leverage an organizations ability to connect with ones market; Social Media is “the new” communications system. Communications is about reach. Communicating is about relational dynamics between people. Social Media provides the means to effectively communicate with ones market. However, communicating in human rather than institutional terms. If one is not communicating (listening first, initiating second) then, how in the world does one expect to create relationships with people and businesses that may want the value that one offers?



To read more and connect with this Week’s Winners: (email) adam@adampaulgreen.com



Site owners started to recognize the value of having their sites highly ranked and visible in search engine results, creating an opportunity for both white hat and black hat SEO practitioners. According to industry analyst Danny Sullivan, the phrase "search engine optimization" probably came into use in 1997. The first documented use of the term Search Engine Optimization was John Audette and his company Multimedia Marketing Group as documented by a web page from the MMG site from August, 1997.



Early versions of search algorithms relied on webmaster-provided information such as the keyword meta tag, or index files in engines like ALIWEB. Meta tags provide a guide to each page's content. Using meta data to index pages was found to be less than reliable, however, because the webmaster's choice of keywords in the meta tag could potentially be an inaccurate representation of the site's actual content. Inaccurate, incomplete, and inconsistent data in meta tags could and did cause pages to rank for irrelevant searches. Web content providers also manipulated a number of attributes within the HTML source of a page in an attempt to rank well in search engines.



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