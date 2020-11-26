Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Drawer Pulls Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Drawer Pulls Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Drawer Pulls. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Julius Blum (Austria),Yajie (China),Hettich (Germany),HÃ¤fele Group (Germany),Assa Abloy (Sweden),GRASS GmbH (Austria),Salice (Italy),Allegion (Ireland),The J.G. Edelen (United States),Spectrum Brands Holdings (HHI) (United States).



A drawer pull (wire pulling or simply pulling) is a handle that can be used to pull a drawer out of a chest of drawers, a cupboard, or other pieces of furniture. A drawer pull often includes a plate to which the handle is attached. The handle can swing from one or two brackets (""drop handle"" or ""swivel handle""), pulling a drop drawer. A bow handle is a type of swivel handle that consists of an open loop that is attached to two brackets. The handle can also be attached to the plate with rivets, making it immobile. The plate can be decorated with piercing, embossing, or both. The ornament can also be cut on the surface with tools so that it remains immersed in the metal. The shaft for handles can have round, rectangular, or irregularly forged shapes. Drawer pulls can also consist of one piece, either only as a handle or as a plate in one handle. The home care and decoration industry have seen mixed growth since the outbreak of COVID 19. As a result of the ongoing pandemic crisis, the overall performance of discretionary products such as decorative furnishings and bedding, to name but a few have declined. However, the virus outbreak has led to significant growth in categories such as cleaning and hygiene products. The significant growth in the e-commerce business is also one of the positive influences of the outbreak, in which companies are concentrating on expanding their distribution networks to online channels in order to meet the increasing demand from consumers.



Market Trends:

The Trend for Renting Furniture

Growing Trend of Online Shopping



Market Drivers:

The Rise in Disposable Income of Middle-Class Families

Growing Demand for the Furniture among the Commercial Spaces



Restraints that are major highlights:

Fluctuations in the Raw Material Prices



Opportunities

Emerging Demand from the Developing Countries



The Global Drawer Pulls Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Handles, Knobs), Application (Commercial Furniture, Residential Furniture), Distribution Channel (Online, Hardware Stores, Showrooms, Others), Material Type (Zinc Alloy, Aluminum Alloy, Iron, Plastic, Brass, Stainless Steel, Others), Style (Mushroom Knob, Length Bar, Square, Oval, Round, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Drawer Pulls Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Drawer Pulls market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Drawer Pulls Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Drawer Pulls

Chapter 4: Presenting the Drawer Pulls Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Drawer Pulls market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Drawer Pulls Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



