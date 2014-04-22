Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of DRB-HICOM Defense Technologies Sdn Bhd: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "DRB-HICOM Defense Technologies Sdn Bhd: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "DRB-HICOM Defense Technologies Sdn Bhd"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "DRB-HICOM Defense Technologies Sdn Bhd" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "DRB-HICOM Defense Technologies Sdn Bhd"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

DRB-HICOM Defense Technologies Sdn Bhd (DEFTECH) develops, manufactures and supplies armored and logistic vehicles for military and homeland security markets. Its capabilities include research and development, assembling, manufacturing, fabrication, integration, upgrading, refurbishment, maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) service, retrofitting, marketing and sales of military and commercial vehicles. It also provides spare parts for all categories of commercial and military vehicles. DEFTECH's product portfolio includes wheeled armored personnel carriers, maintenance and recovery vehicles, and cargo trucks. The company also manufactures commercial vehicles such as city and intercity buses, ambulance and hearse van, and mobile communication center and mobile counter. It serves the Malaysian Armed Forces and other government and Quasi government agencies. DEFTECH operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of DRB HICOM Berhad. DEFTECH is headquartered in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia.



Companies Mentioned



DRB-HICOM Defense Technologies Sdn Bhd



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153030/drb-hicom-defense-technologies-sdn-bhd-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###