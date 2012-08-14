DrDrum Beat-Making Software Enables Any User to Create Professional-Sounding Dance Beats

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- Many people enjoy spending their nights dancing to club music and want to be able to recreate that experience for themselves. Recent developments in technology are allowing music fans to create dance beats at the click of a mouse. However, the best software is often reserved for professionals.



For those who want to lay down professional-sounding beats at home, there is now a solution that is open to anyone with a computer. Beat-making software called Dr Drum gives budding DJs enough high-quality, professional-sounding samples — with a 16-track sequencer — to allow them to start their masterpieces right away.



A spokesperson for the site explained the software’s origins and popularity:



“There were a number of beat making software around but they had inherent problems in their usability. They were often overly complicated and the support material was usually very poor. To compound the problem these products usually produced inferior quality samples despite charging high prices. We challenged ourselves to create software that produced professional quality sounds but was also intuitive to use. Our testing showed we had achieved our aim but we also include video tutorials to further enhance the user experience. If you want to make your own rap beats we believe our software allows you do it professionally and quickly.”



One of the major advantages of this beat-making software is that is it gives users numerous creative options while still remaining easy to use. Those who purchase Dr Drum will also get access to free tutorials, which provide them with information to fully maximise the capabilities of this software.



By visiting the Dr Drum website, beat lovers can discover screen shots and video that illustrate exactly how this software works and what it has to offer. Every feature, from the 16-track sequencer to the 12-pad drum machine to the 4-octave keyboard, is described in depth with pictures and explanations.



The website also provides a helpful comparison chart that allows visitors to compare the Dr Drum software with other beat-making software. This chart allows customers to be fully informed before making their buying decisions.



Those who cannot wait to try this software can purchase and download it instantly online so that they can begin making music immediately. With Dr Drum, users can become beat-making powerhouses with the ability to turn any atmosphere into a party.



About Dr Drum

Dr Drum is beat-making software with a 16-track sequencer. The software features several thousand built-in drumbeats, keys, effects and other sounds. Users of Dr Drum software can even upload their creations directly onto YouTube for maximum exposure. The software is compatible with all types of computers, running on both Windows and Mac operating systems.



For more information, please visit: http://www.drdrum.com/