"DREAM BIG!" with Barry Shore on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- Your Ambassador of JOY Barry Shore brings You Graham Weihmiller, Chairman & CEO of BNI, the largest networking and lead generating business organization in the world. With over 9,500 Chapters in 70 Countries and over 200,000 members BNI is celebrating it's 35th Year with the slogan: DREAM BIG.. Graham is extremely passionate about BNI's next 35 years and unique ability to foster job creation and economic growth having generated $16 Billion worth of business in 2019. Graham also serves as a Director of the BNI Foundation, which helps underprivileged children access life changing educational opportunities throughout the world. Be mesmerized as Barry and Graham discuss leveraging Your Giving Muscle as Givers Gain is the core value of BNI. Graham received his MBA from Harvard Business School and is a Certified Franchise Executive and a Six Sigma Blackbelt.He has participated in seminars and panels at Harvard University, Stanford University and Georgetown University. He also mentors several US based growth-oriented companies on strategy and operations. You will be mesmerized and enthused to learn about the Power of DREAM BIG! This is a Must SHARE Episode.



About Graham Weihmiller

Graham Weihmiller is Chairman & CEO of BNI since 2014. Graham is extremely passionate about BNI's unique ability to foster job creation, economic growth, and lifelong relationships through collaboration amongst purpose-driven business leaders. As CEO, he is focused on building BNI's future and dedicated to making the BNI membership experience the best. His goal is to ensure BNI Members and Leaders in BNI's 70 operating countries succeed in every arena. Graham is also a Director of the BNI Foundation. His life is Service.



About Barry Shore

Barry Shore is the Ambassador of Joy. His Mission is to transform the world through JOY. His forthcoming book: STRESS KILLS......JOY Heals reveals 11 Strategies for LIVING in JOY, daily. These are available for FREE at www.barryshore.com



He is also a successful serial entrepreneur with 2 exits and 3 issued patents.



In September 2004 Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to regain mobility pushed him to Go MAD (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to teach people to LIVE in JOY, daily. No matter the situation. To that end www.BarryShore.com and The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ were born.



Further he attracted the talent to build systems that enable people to GIVE money to their favorite Cause and Oprah wrote about this in her Magazine. The goal is giving one billion dollars by making every day giving effortless and meaningful.



He also Founded the KEEP SMILING Movement which has distributed MILLIONS of KEEP SMILING Cards for free.



His radio show/podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands and has over One Million Downloads in its first year.



In the process of recovering from full paralysis Barry has become an avid swimmer and he swims 2 miles/day 6X/week and has accumulated more than 7,503 miles over 12 years.



