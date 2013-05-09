Dream Charities Lets People Begin Their Own Charity

Savage, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Dream Charities is a new website which has established itself as one of the leading online resources for individuals or companies looking to set up their own charity organization. They have established themselves as an innovative peer project start up which offers technologically advanced services to those who wish to provide humanitarian efforts through social networking. They currently work with charity organizations to provide powerful and selective social collaboration, technological support and technology based administrative efforts. In doing so, Dream Charities aims to provide the fundamental help and support needed to help new organizations arise and provide humanitarian aid to those who need it the most.



As a humanitarian focused company, they allow individuals and organizations to set up their own official charity. By providing the unique tools and materials that consumers need to get started, it's easy to begin raising funds and making a real difference in the world. Dream Charities helps individuals get started through providing a website for them, as well as access to a vast amount of resources and helpful articles and videos. Once the website has been setup, the consumer will be able to completely edit their content and begin helping their cause. Dream Charities work alongside PayPal to ensure that all new charities that begin with Dream Charities have the ability to receive donations through PayPal.



They also teach young entrepreneurs how to make a profit while helping others. While the main principle is helping a cause, they do believe that individuals should be able to profit from their time and effort. To learn more about Dream Charities, head over to their website at: http://www.dreamcharities.com/



About Dream Charities

Discover and learn how to start a charity and how to start a foundation online with Dream Charities. Everything from charities for children, for the poor, and more!



Media Contact:

Dream Charities

contact@dreamcharities.com

Savage, MN

www.dreamcharities.com