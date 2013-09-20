Dream Homes in Aiken, SC, Offered by Bill Beazley Homes

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- A dream home; It is part of the American experience and Bill Beazley Homes in Aiken delivers everyday. With great neighborhoods like Cornerstone and the Retreat at Storm Branch, not only is every individual home an energy-efficient shelter from the world, but the communities include all the amenities that a homeowner could need.



“It is our pleasure to build the nicest homes in the nicest neighborhoods in Aiken. It’s important to us that our home buyers get a great home. They are our neighbors, not just our clients. We know that by offering them a great home once, they will come back when their life circumstances change. We want every one of our clients to love the home they’re in.” – Bill Beazley, Founder, Bill Beazley Homes



Bill Beazley Homes builds dream homes in every neighborhood. From the spacious floor plans to the industry-leading energy-efficiency, Beazley homes are charming, comfortable and built to the highest standards. Living in a Beazley home is living in a building that is far more than simply the design. Each home is crafted to fulfill the dreams of every homeowner.



“Every day, we get to see the faces of people as they move into their new dream home. It is so exciting to know that our customers have found just the home that they wanted and that it will be their personal haven for years to come.” - Wilbur Lane, Agent, Bill Beazley Homes, Aiken



Bill Beazley Homes is a family-owned and operated business based in Evans, Georgia, with beautiful new home communities in Columbia and Richmond County in Georgia and Aiken County in South Carolina. Bill Beazley neighborhoods are located in Evans, Grovetown, Fort Gordon Area, Augusta and Hephzibah in Georgia and North Augusta and Aiken in South Carolina.



You can find more information about dream homes by Bill Beazley Homes in our recent blog post here.



If you would like more information about Bill Beazley Homes, please contact Susan Erway at 706-863-4888 or email at info@billbeazleyhomes.com.



Daily updates are available on the Bill Beazley Homes Facebook page here.