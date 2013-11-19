Dream Shuttles Announces Limo Service to ColoWODo Competitions

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- CrossFit training has become the latest rage among athletes, and Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheater is pleased to offer the very best in CrossFit competition with the annual ColoWODo Competitions. Dream Shuttles, the premiere service for party bus in Denver rentals, located on the web at Dreamshuttles.com , is pleased to offer a variety of transportation options to and from this exciting event.



The ColoWODo Competitions feature events such as weight lifting, gymnastics and aerobic exercises. This event has three divisions, including the Open, 40+ and Pro segments. Everyone can compete, and admission for spectators of the showcase is free.



Dream Shuttles can provide transportation to this unique event for groups of up to 20 with its unique limousine service in Denver. Unlike many other party bus in Boulder companies, the Dream Shuttles limo in Denver service has no problem handling large groups. Further, all buses are step-on and step-off curb height to avoid climbing up and down steep stairs.



Visitors to the website at Dreamshuttles.com will find information on the buses' amenities including unique lighting and stereo systems, the latest technology, slide-along bench seating and free drop-off and pickup service.



The best way to attend events at the Red Rocks Amphitheater is with those who know luxury transportation. Instead of battling the traffic, relax and enjoy the trip to the Red Rocks Amphitheater as well as the ColoWODo Competitions while someone else handles the driving and parking.



Dream Shuttles can create a transportation package plan for almost any group. Dream Shuttles has many pre-packaged options but can also create custom transportation for any group, family or organization.



About Dream Shuttles

Dream Shuttles is a Denver limousine service serving the Boulder area as well. With unique step-on and step-off vehicles with extra-tall ceiling heights, Dream Shuttles can provide the perfect Boulder party bus for almost any need. Dream Shuttles is ready to transport groups of up to 20 throughout Denver and beyond in comfort and style in the most unique party buses available in the area.



For More Information: www.dreamshuttles.com