Dream Shuttles Helps Passengers Avoid Transportation Issues

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Many people have never thought about the convenience and simplicity of hiring a party bus in Denver to take care of transportation needs to and from an event. However, hiring a limo in Denver can help both the event organizer and the guests avoid safety and legal concerns involved in having many people driving to and from a party, especially if alcohol is to be served.



Under Colorado law, the owner of a restaurant, bar or party venue may be held legally liable if someone drinks and then drives and causes an accident, injuring other people on the road. This little-known legal problem can suddenly become a major issue if someone at a party leaves and attempts to drive home while intoxicated. Furthermore, most people want to avoid drunk drivers leaving their events even if the law did not specify that they could be held liable.



This is one reason why hiring Dream Shuttles, a Denver limousine service, is such a good idea. With dream shuttles, the event host or planner has control over who is driving after the party is over. Providing a Boulder party bus for guest convenience not only makes transportation issues much less invasive and frightening but allows all guests to relax, enjoy the evening and feel secure.



Great hosts plan for their guests’ comfort, and one of the best ways to do that is to think about transportation. For groups of up to 20, Dream Shuttles can provide the perfect solutions to all event transportation problems.



Dream Shuttles not only gets guests to and from parties, weddings, graduations, proms and other events safely but also provides for their comfort and enjoyment during the trip. With six-foot-two ceiling heights, luxury leather seats, a 4,000-Watt sound system onboard and step-height entrance and exit, every possible guest comfort is considered in a Dream Shuttles vehicle. Unlike traditional limousines, there is plenty of room to stretch out and relax in a Dream Shuttles bus.



Dream Shuttles drivers are fully insured and well-trained. Dream Shuttles can transport a group of guests to any event safely and deliver them home in a timely manner. Avoiding legal and safety issues by hiring a Dream Shuttles vehicle is one of the smartest decisions a party host can make.



About Dream Shuttles

Dream Shuttles is an independent limousine service in Denver and Boulder that can provide safe and reliable transportation for groups of up to 20. Dream Shuttles can provide party bus in Boulder services with full amenities and flexible, client-controlled scheduling for almost any type of outing in the local or regional area at a reasonable cost.



For More Information: http://www.dreamshuttles.com/