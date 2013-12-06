Dream Shuttles Is Perfect for "Black Friday" Parties

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Dream Shuttles is the premier service for party bus in Denver rentals. Visitors to the website http://www.dreamshuttles.com will find a wide variety of rental packages for transportation to all sorts of venues and activities.



One great use for a Boulder party bus, however, never occurs to many people. After the Thanksgiving holiday, Black Friday is a wonderful time to relax, shop and meet up with friends and family for dinner or entertainment. The premier party bus in Boulder, Dream Shuttles, offers a great way to travel to all types of venues with large groups.



By visiting the Dream Shuttles website at www.dreamshuttles.com , and booking a limo in Denver, party planners and those who want to get together with family and friends after the frantic Thanksgiving holiday will find an easy way to transport up to 20 people comfortably. Instead of the usual limousine service in Denver, Dream Shuttles offers unique packages and ways to transport larger groups to entertainment venues, restaurants, homes and other locations.



For Black Friday, those with large groups of family or friends can rent a Dream Shuttles limousine for the entire day. The group will be taken to any area shopping locations and the driver can wait while everyone "shops till they drop." Later, the group could swing by a favorite restaurant, go to a movie or even take in a few nightclubs. Dream Shuttles drivers are ready to transport groups anywhere they want to go in comfort and style.



Every Dream Shuttles vehicle boasts six-foot ceiling heights and level step-on heights to avoid accidents and discomfort. Each Dream Shuttles luxury limousine also includes the latest in music, lights and other technology to make the ride exciting for everyone. Dream Shuttles has pre-arranged transportation options to fit every need or can customize a transportation package for any group.



About Dream Shuttles

Dream Shuttles is a professional Denver limousine service with unique transportation options. The 20-person party buses used by Dream Shuttles have step-on, step-off curb heights and high ceilings to accommodate guests as well as the latest in technology and sophisticated sound systems on board.



For More Information: http://www.dreamshuttles.com