Dream Shuttles Is Ready for Holiday Travel

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- It is hard to believe that the holidays are almost here. However, before anyone can turn around, it will be time for holiday parties, events, concerts and other gatherings. Unfortunately, combining holiday celebrations with the often icy weather, careless or drunk drivers and heavy traffic often leads to accidents.



Rather than stress over holiday traffic, however, Dream Shuttles can provide party bus in Denver service on their website located at http://www.dreamshuttles.com



Turning the holiday travel over to the premiere Boulder party bus company, Dream Shuttles, simply makes sense, especially for large groups of family and friends. Rather than battle the elements and other drivers, everyone can turn the responsibility of guiding the group safely to and from a party destination to the driver of the only party bus in Boulder with step-on, step-off heights and no stairs. Dream Shuttles party buses, which can be seen on the website at http://www.dreamshuttles.com, offer the most luxurious Denver limousine service available for large parties of up to 20.



Dream Shuttles limousine service in Denver can safely transport large groups of family or friends to holiday gatherings, parties, concerts, plays and other venues and events. With Dream Shuttles, everyone can enjoy the holiday spirit without worrying about driving home. A safe ride is available for everyone in the group, and drop-off or pickup from multiple locations can be arranged in advance.



Dream Shuttles drivers save families and friends the hassle of parking and fighting holiday traffic as well as the worry of sending party goers home in bad weather or late at night alone. Dream Shuttles is the perfect solutions to all holiday party, family gathering and event transportation needs.



About Dream Shuttles

Dream Shuttles, a Denver limousine service serving the Boulder area, features unique vehicles that provide step-on and step-off service to avoid steep stairs. This makes these vehicles, which also include six-foot ceiling heights, much more comfortable for those riding. Dream Shuttles buses also feature bench seats and the latest in technological advances for the enjoying of families, friends and party groups.



For More Information: http://www.dreamshuttles.com