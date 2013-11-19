Dream Shuttles Offers the Perfect Halloween Transportation Options

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Halloween is an exciting evening during which kids and adults enjoy parties, spooky events and trick-or-treating. However, transportation on Halloween can be problematic, especially if large groups are involved. Taking a group of children to a Halloween party or a group of adults to a concert or club can be difficult, especially with congestion caused by trick-or-treating in certain neighborhoods or road closures. Dream Shuttles, a company that offers services for a party bus in Denver and is located on the web at Dreamshuttles.com



Instead of relying on carpooling or dozens of drivers to bring everyone to a Halloween party or event, Dream Shuttles can offer Boulder party bus service that keeps everyone safe and extends the party time to include time for transportation. Dream Shuttles, the most exciting party bus in Boulder, offers a wide range of options for large groups of up to 20 for transportation to and from events. Pre-arranged packages are described on the website at Dreamshuttles.com, or Dream Shuttles can build a custom transportation plan for children or adults.



Whether Halloween plans include family, friends or both, Dream Shuttles can offer the best limo in Denver with its step-on and step-off entry heights and six-foot ceilings. Bench seats allow riders to enjoy the spaciousness provided by this Denver limousine service, and state-of-the-art sound and light systems make Dream Shuttles the perfect way to plan a Halloween bash on wheels. Party goers can extend their fun time to the ride itself with the best in music and lighting offered by any limousine service in Denver.



Dream Shuttles has the perfect options for Halloween transportation for any event, party or gathering. With the help of Dream Shuttles, large groups of adults or children can arrive safely and easily at parties or back home on Halloween night.



About Dream Shuttles

Dream Shuttles is a professional Denver limousine service that not only provides reliable transportation but makes travel fun. With six-foot ceiling heights, step-on and step-off curb alignment and the best stereo and light systems available, this Boulder party bus company is ready to transport groups of up to 20 to parties, weddings, concerts and other events safely and comfortably.



For More Information: www.dreamshuttles.com