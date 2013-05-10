Dream Style Design Launches Home Improvement Inbox Magazine

Anderson, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- ‘Dream Style Design’, a renowned name when it comes to online community of home improvement enthusiasts, today announced the launch of their Home Improvement Inbox Magazine. The magazine would be published twice every week and delivered to the inbox of email address specified by the person interested in the same. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are extremely excited to announce the launch of our Home Improvement Inbox Magazine and hope to provide informative content as well as useful tips related to home improvement.”



According to the sources, every edition of the magazine would contain one article that can be read within five to 10 minutes. The topics would include DIY projects, home remodeling, interior design & decoration, gardening and alternative energy to name a few. These would also contain a few important tips and tricks related to the field to help the readers save some of their hard earned money and time when it comes to home improvement.



When contacted, an expert of the field said, “The basic concept behind keeping the magazine short to one article that can be read in a few minutes is to provide useful information while keeping the interest alive. There are quite a few magazines of the field available in the market; however, going through the same takes ages resulting in dying down of interest.” He further added, “This inbox magazine seems competent enough to change that.”



John Elmo from FASID said, “I know Nancy and Dream Style Design will have great success with their online magazine. Their thinking about the needs is right on and timely.” Sources confirmed that the company is planning to include expert interviews and videos of work being done on the project home in the magazine in near future. Dream Style Design would also be conducting live conference calls with experts of the field in the times to come.



About Dream Style Design

Dream Style Design is an online community of home improvement enthusiasts providing inspiration to improve, transform, and create living spaces that positively impact every member of the family. As a member of the community, one can share ideas, inspire and learn along with others about creating beautiful homes for families to enjoy. The company started operations in the year 2009.



