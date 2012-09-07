Dream Timeline Launches Online Vision Board

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- Those in the Personal Development industry have long espoused the power of visualization. One method recommended is the Vision Board, where you collect images of your goals and dreams and arrange them on a board.



Newcomer Dream Timeline has released an online vision board, which makes it easy to create such a board, allowing you to upload images to and drag them to arrange them on the board.



This is just one of the tools that they have made available for free on their website to help people visualize for success. Their main stay being the dream timeline, where users can put their dreams and milestones onto a timeline and play it like a Rolodex.



The site combines visualization, social media and personal development techniques to help people achieve their goals whilst avoiding the tedium of micro-managing your life or becoming a bore to your friends and family.



With their strapline is Dream, Share, Believe and Achieve – they intend to help people to reconnect with their dreams, move beyond their self limiting beliefs and through their success make the world a better place to live.



They have big plans for their Vision Board technology and enhancing their Dream Timeline functionality to increase dreamer collaboration and bring like-minded people together.



About Dream Timeline

The CEO and Chief Dreamer, Andrew Wilkin set up Dream Timeline as a result of his own Personal Development Journey. As an IT professional, certified Master Practitioner in NLP and Hypnotist he recognized the power of visualization.



He found that there was nothing out there on the web that combined the power of visualization, with social media and the simplicity of Web 2.0. His vision was for a free to use social platform to fill this gap.



Dream Timeline is that vision, and now with his business partners, he has big plans for the future that will change the way Personal Development is consumed, making it more widely available.



To find out more and start using Dream Timeline go to http://www.dreamtimeline.com/