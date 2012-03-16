Dream Weddings Riviera Maya Makes Couple’s Dreams a Hassle Free Reality

Playa del Carmen Centro, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2012 -- Every girl dreams about her wedding day. From the way her dress and hair will look to the type of person she will join lives with, most women have all of the details that make up their big day planned long before they even hear the infamous question.



But what many women do not realize is how stressful it can be to plan a wedding. There are numerous opinions to take into account, a wide range of decisions to make, and a budget to abide by.



For help planning hassle-free, intricately and beautifully detailed weddings, couples everywhere are turning to Dream Weddings Riviera Maya. Founded by expert Wedding Planner Joyce Mnguni, the company has provided top-notch destination planning services for hundreds of couples interested in weddings in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The company assists couples with every detail throughout the planning process to ensure their dream wedding becomes a reality.



The breathtaking blue waters and sprawling white sands of Mexico have long served as the perfect backdrop for wedding ceremonies. Specializing in destination weddings Playa del Carmen, Dream Weddings Riviera Maya continues to amaze couples with their attention to detail, budget-minded approach and thoroughness.



Past bride Susan R. said, “I thought I could save some money and handle everything myself. About halfway through the planning, and my wedding fast approaching, I was drowning in tears. The stress was unreal. I was referred to Joyce. Not only did she bring a smile to my face, but I was again enthusiastic about what seemed to be a hopeless wedding. My fiancé was thrilled too! Joyce showed us how, with her help, we would actually save money and a lot of heartache. Our wedding was more than I ever dreamed it could be. All it took was one phone call. I am forever grateful for Dream Weddings Riviera Maya!”



Offering comprehensive planning for weddings Playa del Carmen, the company provides start-to-finish services, including location, vendor and menu selection, style and décor consultation, accommodation and rehearsal dinner assistance, wedding day timeline and on-site management, post-wedding analysis and feedback, and much more.



The destination weddings Playa del Carmen company also accommodates a number of different types of services, including civil, Catholic, religious and Mayan.



Joyce Mnguni said she does what she does because she believes in love and thoroughly enjoys making people’s weddings one of the best days of their lives.



“I have the privilege of doing what I love while making you happy,” said Mnguni. “My passion and commitment are contagious. If you have the passion for the perfect event, let me make planning your dream wedding a smooth journey to a destination that is truly a dream come true.”



For more information, visit http://www.DreamWeddingsRivieraMaya.com



About Dream Weddings Riviera Maya

Founded by expert Wedding Planner Joyce Mnguni, Dream Weddings Riviera Maya specializes in destination weddings in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Featuring a wide range of services and unsurpassed attention to detail, the company aims to help make couples’ wedding dreams a hassle-free reality.