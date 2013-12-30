DreamDiapers.com Sets out to Make Cloth-Diapering Easier in 2014

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Looking for an easy and convenient way to shop for cloth diapers and diapering accessories – as well as lots of other baby-related supplies and gifts? Then Dream Diapers has some good news for you: The baby specialty retailer that’s been a favorite of moms and dads since 2007 now has a new website, http://www.DreamDiapers.com, and it’s been especially designed with your needs in mind.



Featuring an easy-to-use customer interface including a full product lineup, an informative blog and lots of tips and guidance about diapering and other baby-related topics, the new Dream Diapers website was developed to make shopping for cloth diapers and other baby supplies and accessories as simple as possible for busy parents everywhere.



“Cloth diapering can be intimidating and overwhelming, especially when you’re a new parent,” Little said. “Today, there are so many products out there, it can be difficult to figure out which products you need and which products are really good values.



“At Dream Diapers, we understand that confusion, and we’re committed to helping parents overcome their nervousness about using cloth,” she added. “We firmly believe that once parents try cloth diapers, they’ll realize it’s one of the best decisions they could make for their child.”



Since it was founded nearly 7 years ago, Dream Diapers has grown to become a leading cloth diaper retailer, offering the world’s top brands as well as a selection of lesser-known products that make cloth diapering unbelievably easy.



In addition to a complete line of cloth diapers, Dream Diapers also carries a wide range of popular accessories like cuddly blankets and swaddlers and roomy diaper bags so you can carry your supplies in style. At their new site, customers will also find creams, fasteners, wipes and lotions as well as bath items and laundering products to make cleaning dirty diapers a breeze.



To make cloth diapering even more affordable for new parents, Dream Diapers even offers newborn cloth diaper rental so parents can avoid making a big investment in tiny diapers that are soon outgrown.



About Dream Diapers

At Dream Diapers, every employee is dedicated to helping customers find the products they need to make their lives easier. The Dream Diapers sales staff understand the responsibilities and concerns of parents, and they are always ready to lend an ear and provide guidance to help ensure every customer finds the solution they’re looking for. To learn more about Dream Diapers and to see their entire line of top-quality cloth diapers and baby accessories, visit their new site at DreamDiapers.com.