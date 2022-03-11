Dreamin' in Color Conference Seeks to Attract More Black Professionals Into Salesforce Careers

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2022 -- Early admission tickets are available now through March 15 for the Dreamin' in Color conference set for June 30 through July 1, 2022. The conference will be held at the Marriott Crabtree Valley, located at 4500 Marriott Drive in Raleigh. Early admission tickets are $100.



The Dreamin' in Color conference invites current or aspiring black Salesforce professionals to discuss how to succeed, overcome obstacles and grow thriving careers and businesses in the Salesforce ecosystem.



The conference is open to everyone who supports the development and growth of black Salesforce professionals and entrepreneurs.



"The Salesforce community is made up of diverse and passionate tech professionals, and we are excited to expand this global network through the Dreamin' in Color conference," said Tiffany Spencer, conference organizer and Chief Operating Officer of Esor Consulting Group, a minority-owned Salesforce implementation firm serving educational and social change organizations.



The conference will include:

- Opening night networking dinner;

- Gala with conference Keynote Speaker;

- Career fair featuring technology companies and start-ups;

- Expo hall;

- Networking opportunities for business owners and independent consultants; and

- Promotion of local black owned business and historical sites



With nearly 70,000 employees in 84 cities globally, Salesforce is a leading customer relationship management and enterprise applications provider. In its 2021 fiscal year, Salesforce reached $21 billion in revenue.



Over 50 percent of Salesforce employees are members of underrepresented groups.



"This conference is designed to build the confidence, skills and knowledge of professionals looking to dive into the Salesforce ecosystem," Spencer added. "It is centered around the notion that individuals from diverse backgrounds should be equipped with the necessary tools to excel in today's digital era."



To learn more about Dreamin' in Color, become a sponsor or purchase tickets, visit: www.dreaminincolor.me.